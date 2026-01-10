Ukraine condemns Iran protest crackdown, urges global pressure.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Jan. 10 condemned Iran's crackdown on anti-government protests and called on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran, drawing parallels between its domestic repression and its conduct on the global stage.

In a statement posted on social media, Sybiha said Iran's support for Russia's war against Ukraine and its treatment of its own citizens reflect the same policy.

"Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its oppression of its own citizens are part of the same policy of violence and disrespect for human dignity," he wrote.

Sybiha also expressed support for the protesters and the Iranian people more broadly, calling for the protection of fundamental civic rights.

"The Iranian people deserve to have their fundamental civic rights protected, including access to information and freedom of assembly. Iranians deserve normal life, free of fear, a life with freedom, safety, and prosperity," he said.

Sybiha urged Iranian authorities to refrain from using force, referring to Ukraine's own history in defending its democratic rights.

"As a country that has overcome totalitarian and authoritarian rule, protested oppression, and defended its democratic choices, Ukraine values civic rights above all; thus, we urge Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protestors," he wrote.

Protests in Iran began on Dec. 28, initially fueled by high inflation and the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial. They quickly took on a political character, with demonstrators calling for the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The scale of the unrest has been unusually broad, with demonstrations reported in more than 100 cities and towns and tens to hundreds of thousands of people taking part. Protesters have clashed with security forces and set fire to several government buildings.

Although Iranian authorities shut down the Internet on Jan. 8 due to the scale and increased turnout, the protests have since continued.