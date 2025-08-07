Become a member
Ukraine charges Russia detainment official over torture, death of journalist Roshchyna

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine charges Russia detainment official over torture, death of journalist Roshchyna
A colleague of Ukrainian journalist Victoriia Roshchyna holds a photograph of her during an event in honor of Victoria's memory in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of the Russian Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog in Rostov Oblast has been charged in absentia over the torture and death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 7.

The official, who has not been publicly named, is accused of organizing a campaign of abuse against Ukrainian detainees, including civilians. Roshchyna, 27, was among the victims, prosecutors said.

Russian forces detained Roshchyna in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast in 2023 and transferred her to the Taganrog facility. There, she was subjected to beatings, humiliation, threats, and was denied basic necessities, including drinking water and medical care, according to the investigation.

Prosecutors said she was also forbidden from sleeping or sitting during the day, physically punished, and psychologically pressured to cooperate with prison authorities.

The suspect has been charged with inhumane treatment of civilians by a group acting in collusion. He allegedly knew Roshchyna was a civilian, protected under international law, but intentionally violated the Geneva Convention and other legal norms.

The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 while reporting from Russian-occupied territories. Russia admitted to holding her the following year.

The journalist's body was returned to Ukraine in late February 2024, falsely labeled as an "unidentified man." A forensic investigation later confirmed her identity through DNA testing.

Roshchyna's death was officially confirmed on Oct. 10, 2024, though the cause remains under investigation. Russia claims she died on Sept. 19.

A media investigation found that her body was returned with several organs missing, raising suspicions that the disfigurement may have been intended to conceal evidence of suffocation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 2 posthumously awarded Roshchyna the Order of Freedom, one of Ukraine's highest honors, for her contributions to democracy, sovereignty, and human rights.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

