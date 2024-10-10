Skip to content
Ukraine confirms death of Viktoria Roshchyna, Ukrainian journalist held in Russian captivity

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 7:06 PM 1 min read
A demonstrator holds a sign picturing Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was being detained in Russian-occupied territory, for World Press Freedom Day 2024. (National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Press Service)
Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

Viktoria Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist held captive by Russia, has died, said Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on national television on Oct. 10.

The circumstances of her death are still being confirmed, Yatsenko said.

Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied territory. Her father received a letter from Russia's Defense Ministry in April of the following year confirming that she was being detained by Russian authorities.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, told the Suspilne media outlet that Roshchyna was supposed to be included in an upcoming prisoner exchange.

Roshchyna had covered Russia's full-scale invasion for multiple Ukrainian news outlets, including Hromadske, Ukrainska Pravda, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

In March 2022, Roshchyna was detained for 10 days by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers while leaving Berdiansk in the direction of Mariupol. As a condition of her release, she was forced to record a video saying Russian forces had saved her life.

War interrupts bizarre trial of top journalist assassination in Ukraine
Two years ago, a man and two women – a Ukrainian rock musician turned soldier, a military medic, and a female pediatric surgeon – faced potential conviction in one of Ukraine’s most high-profile assassination cases: the 2016 car bombing of journalist Pavel Sheremet. But in the wake of Russia’s full…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
