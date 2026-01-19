Bulgaria's president resigns, plans to run for parliament

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced on Jan. 19 that he will resign from office, hinting at a parliamentary run in the country's upcoming legislative elections.

"Today is the last time I address you as president," Radev said in a televised speech, saying he would submit his official resignation on Jan. 20.

Radev's announcement comes amid longstanding political turmoil in Bulgaria, which has held eight elections in the last four years and has been swept by anti-corruption protests. During his nine-year tenure as president, Radev has had to appoint seven caretaker governments due to political deadlock and parties' inability to form stable majorities.

"A battle for the future of the fatherland lies ahead. We are ready, we can and we will succeed," Radev said in his resignation announcement.

Vice President Iliyana Yotova will assume the role of Bulgarian president when Radev steps down.

Radev has been criticized for a pro-Russian bent in his policies. While he has condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine, he has consistently opposed military aid to Kyiv. He has also opposed Ukraine's ascension to NATO and the European Union.

Despite Radev's opposition, the Balkan country has provided Ukraine with old Soviet-era military equipment, reinvesting funds received from NATO and EU allies into purchasing modern Western weapons.

Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007 and adopted the euro on Jan. 1, 2026. Radev was skeptical of the decision to adopt the euro and has also criticized the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine. In May 2025, as Russian President Vladimir Putin staged an elaborate Victory Day propaganda parade in Moscow, Radev called Ukraine's defense a "doomed cause" and urged Brussels to stop "pouring weapons" into Kyiv.