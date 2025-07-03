Become a member
Putin tells Trump Russia won't back down from its war aims in Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Putin tells Trump Russia won't back down from its war aims in Ukraine
Illustrative purposes: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

During a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "Russia will continue to pursue its goals" in the war against Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

The hour-long conversation between the two presidents focused on Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, according to Ushakov.

"Trump once again emphasized the need to end military hostilities as soon as possible. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia continues to seek a political negotiated solution to the conflict," Ushakov said.

"Our president said that Russia will pursue its goals, specifically addressing the root causes that led to the current situation, and will not back down from these objectives."

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

US halts Ukraine-bound weapons already staged in Poland, WSJ reports.

The shipment includes over two dozen PAC-3 Patriot missiles, more than two dozen Stinger air-defense systems, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and over 90 AIM air-to-air missiles intended for use with Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets, according to U.S. administration and congressional officials cited by the Wall Street Journal.

