Putin tells Trump Russia won't back down from its war aims in Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

During a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "Russia will continue to pursue its goals" in the war against Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

The hour-long conversation between the two presidents focused on Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, according to Ushakov.

"Trump once again emphasized the need to end military hostilities as soon as possible. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia continues to seek a political negotiated solution to the conflict," Ushakov said.

"Our president said that Russia will pursue its goals, specifically addressing the root causes that led to the current situation, and will not back down from these objectives."