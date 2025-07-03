Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,023,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,023,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A soldier attends to 155mm shells for a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on March 5, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,023,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 3.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,986 tanks, 22,936 armored fighting vehicles, 53,887 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,815 artillery systems, 1,427 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,098 drones, 3,436 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

War Ukraine Russia
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Thursday, July 3
Thursday, July 3
