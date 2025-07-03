General Staff: Russia has lost 1,023,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,023,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 3.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,986 tanks, 22,936 armored fighting vehicles, 53,887 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,815 artillery systems, 1,427 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,098 drones, 3,436 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.