Ukraine and Greece sign US gas deal to secure winter supply

Ukraine and Greece have signed a deal to import American liquefied natural gas to Ukraine for the first quarter of 2026, as Ukraine seeks to secure energy supplies amid continued Russian strikes on its infrastructure.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

“Our agreements with Greece today are a key part of the broader energy package we’ve been preparing to ensure Ukraine has sufficient gas this winter,” Zelensky said.

The gas import deal comes at a critical moment for Ukraine moment as it suffers regular Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure leading to emergency power cuts in many cities, including the capital, Kyiv. These strikes have left the country urgently seeking new equipment and 4.4 bcm of gas needed to get through the wintr.

According to Mitsotakis, U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be transported via the so-called "vertical corridor" from the port of Alexandroupolis in Greece to Odesa in Ukraine, positioning Greece as Europe's new gateway for U.S. gas. The route connects Greece to Ukraine through Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova.

Zelenskyy also thanked international partners, particularly the United States, for their assistance in implementing the project. "We will be able to receive energy from the United States through Greece, because this is truly a global infrastructure located in Greece," he noted.

The agreements cover both immediate gas supplies for the first quarter of 2026 and long-term arrangements aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy security.

Greek natural gas operator DEPA has reported that it signed a letter of intent with Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz regarding the supply of natural gas to Ukraine for the winter period between December 2025 and March 2026.