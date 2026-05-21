Ukraine aims to inflict 200 Russian casualties per square kilometer of advance, Fedorov says

Ukraine's strategic objective is to impose up to 200 casualties among Russian military personnel for every square kilometer of advance, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on May 16 at a closed-door press briefing.

The statement comes amid reports that earlier this year Ukraine briefly seized the initiative on the front lines, retaking more territory than it lost to Russian forces for the first time in about 10 months.

While Russia lost 67 soldiers per square kilometer of advance in October, that figure rose to 165 in January, 244 in February, 254 in March, and 179 in April, according to Fedorov.

"The situation on the ground confirms that Ukraine has succeeded in significantly slowing the enemy's advance and is gradually regaining the initiative," Fedorov said.

"At the same time, we are stepping up offensive operations and liberating territory."

Russia lost 35,203 military personnel — killed and wounded — in April 2026. In March, the figure was 35,351, and in December 2025, it was 34,544, Fedorov said, pointing to an increase in Russian casualties.

"Today, every kilometer the enemy advances comes at a disproportionately high cost in terms of casualties," the minister added.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 20 that since the beginning of 2026, Russia has lost 141,500 military personnel, of whom more than 83,000 were killed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 10 that "out of 100% of losses, 62% are killed and 38% wounded" among Russian forces, citing intelligence assessments reviewed by Ukraine — a ratio of nearly 2:1.

Syrskyi's latest figures show a slightly lower split: 58% killed, 42% wounded.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).