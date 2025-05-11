UK to unveil additional sanctions on Russia on May 12 amid EU Foreign Ministers meeting

The United Kingdom will unveil a new sanctions package against Russia on May 12, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement,

The sanctions appear to be in response to Russia's rejection of a 30-day ceasefire that the U.K., alongside, France, Germany, and Poland, demanded during a visit to Kyiv on May 10.

Shortly after Ukraine and its European allies demanded Russia accept the ceasefire agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a late-night address marking the end of Moscow's short-lived Victory Day truce.

Putin did not agree to the 30-day ceasefire and instead invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks with Russia in Istanbul beginning May 15. He also expressed annoyance at "ultimatums" from European states.

"(The nations) agreed that if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, stronger sanctions should be applied to its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the five European leaders, including Ukraine, said in a joint statement.

While a statement from the U.K. Foreign Ministry only states broadly that sanctions will target “actors supporting Russia’s illegal invasion,” U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy will unveil the sanctions during a summit of EU Foreign Ministers in London.

The European Weimar+ group meeting of Foreign Ministers is set to occur ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's summit with EU leaders next week.

The European proposal for the 30-day ceasefire is backed by the United States, which first called for a complete month-long truce between Russia and Ukraine in March. Kyiv at the time agreed to the plan, but Russia refused to accept an unconditional ceasefire and insisted Ukraine first give up all foreign military aid.

In a post to social media on May 11, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine and Russia to hold peace in Istanbul on May 15 — which President Volodymyr Zelensky subsequently agreed to.

"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," Zelensky said.

European officials are shortly expected to agree upon a 17th sanctions package against Russia that will reportedly add over 100 vessels associated with Russia's shadow fleet to the sanctions list, and will target suspects linked to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.











