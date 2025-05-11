Ukraine war latest: Zelensky ready to meet Putin in Turkey, calls for immediate ceasefire

Key developments on May 11:

Zelensky ready to meet Putin in Turkey, calls for immediate ceasefire

Trump urges Ukraine, Russia to hold direct talks 'immediately'

US, European leaders resoundingly reject Russia's proposal for talks without ceasefire first

Russia launches overnight drone attack across Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 11 said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," Zelensky said.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow — this proposal is on the table. A complete and unconditional ceasefire — long-term, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy — could bring peace much closer," he added in a separate statement.

As Ukraine's allies push for an unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Putin has instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.

"We have repeatedly heard from partners that they are ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses a ceasefire," Zelensky said.

"I hope that this time the Russians do not look for reasons why they cannot. ... We in Ukraine have no problem holding negotiations — we are ready for any format. I will be in Turkey this Thursday."

Kyiv has said it is ready to talk but insists any negotiations must begin with a full cessation of hostilities.

"I will be in Turkey this Thursday, May 15 — and I am expecting Putin in Turkey," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has shown no signs it is willing to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

'Have the meeting, now!' — Trump urges Ukraine, Russia to hold direct talks

Ukraine and Russia should hold peace talks "immediately," Trump said in a post to social media on May 11.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin... doesn't want to have a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately," Trump said on his Truth Social account.

"At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!" Trump said.

"I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who's too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II ... Have the meeting, now!"

Trump's support for the proposed Istanbul talks marks a departure from how other Western leaders — including some U.S. officials — have responded to Putin's invitation. Ukraine's European allies have said a ceasefire must come before negotiations.

In a historic meeting in Kyiv on May 10, Ukraine and European allies put forth a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12. By responding with an invitation to talks and no promises to extend the ceasefire, Putin refused the call for an unconditional truce.

US, European leaders resoundingly reject Russia's proposal for talks without ceasefire first

Putin's proposal to resume peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15 has been met with rejection by the United States and key European leaders, who insist that no negotiations can begin without a full and unconditional ceasefire, according to their statements from May 11.

In a press conference in the early hours of the day, Putin invited Ukraine to restart talks, which, according to Ushakov, Russia wishes to be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."

Putin's proposal came just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Zelensky in Kyiv to support a joint Western call for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

That proposal, initially floated by Trump, is being finalized by the U.S. and European allies.

Tusk wrote: "In response to our appeal, the Russians have proposed peace talks starting May 15. The world, however, is waiting for a univocal decision on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine is ready. No more victims!"

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg echoed these concerns, saying, "As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!! An unconditional 30-day ceasefire first and, during it, move into comprehensive peace discussions. Not the other way around."

"Yesterday in Kyiv, we and our partners called for a 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations. Ukraine agreed with no ifs or buts," Merz said in a statement on X. "We expect Moscow to now agree to a ceasefire. This is essential before beginning a genuine dialogue. Talks cannot begin until the weapons fall silent."

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has continued to reject any ceasefire proposal, saying that the talks must start first.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized that Putin "clearly said: first negotiate about the root causes, and then we can talk about a ceasefire."

Moscow's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from four partially occupied regions, the formal recognition of their annexation, the recognition of Crimea, a ban on NATO membership, and changes reinstating the role of the Russian language and church.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a May 11 call, reiterated Turkey's offer to host the talks and facilitate efforts toward "sustainable peace," according to the Kremlin's readout. Though the matter was not included in the Kremlin readout, Turkey's statement on the call also stressed the importance of a ceasefire before peace talks begin.

The Istanbul peace talks, first attempted in March 2022, ultimately collapsed. Leaked documents later revealed Moscow’s initial offer essentially meant a de facto Ukrainian surrender, including massive troop reductions, abandonment of advanced weapons, and recognition of Russian control over occupied territories.

Ukraine downs 60 drones in Russian overnight attack

Russia launched an overnight drone attack across Ukraine early on May 11, injuring one person in Kyiv Oblast and damaging civilian infrastructure in several regions, according to Ukrainian officials.

The assault began around 2 a.m. on May 11, with Russian forces deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defense systems, including aviation units, missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams, intercepted 60 Shahed drones across the eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of the country. Another 41 decoy drones were lost from radar but did not cause damage.

In Kyiv Oblast, a 70-year-old man in Brovary District suffered an acute stress reaction during the attack and is receiving medical care, according to regional authorities. A summer house was damaged in the strike, and five private homes were hit in the Obukhiv District, which lies south of the capital, Kyiv. No critical infrastructure was affected.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out more than 100 strikes on 31 settlements across 14 communities over the past day. The attacks included nearly 10 guided aerial bombs, 30 FPV drone assaults, approximately 30 grenade drops from drones, and over 70 multiple-launch rocket system explosions, regional officials reported. Additionally, Russian helicopters launched 10 rockets.

While there were no fatalities or injuries reported in Sumy, several civilian structures were damaged or destroyed, including non-residential buildings and private homes.

