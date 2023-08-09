Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russian tanker supplying Syria attacked by sea drone

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2023 11:08 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.K. Ministry of Defense intelligence update on Aug. 9, the Russian merchant tanker Sig was "attacked and disabled near the Kerch Strait" on Aug. 4 by a sea drone, or Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV).

The night before, a Russian Navy landing craft stationed in Novorossiysk was damaged in a similar attack.

CNN and several Ukrainian media outlets cited sources in Ukraine's security service who said that the attack on the Olenegorskiy Gornyak on Aug. 4 was the result of a joint operation between the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said that the attack was a "significant blow to the Black Sea Fleet" and "represents the largest Russian naval vessel seriously damaged" since last April, when Ukraine sunk the cruiser Moskva.

According to the intelligence update, attacks using sea drones "are increasingly a major component of modern naval warfare and can be turned against the weakest links of Russia’s sea supply lanes."

Unlike the Olenegorskiy Gornyak, the Russian merchant tanker is technically a civilian vessel. However, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that it has long been contracted to transport fuel and military supplies from Russia to Syria.

The ship became critical for supplying Syria since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since February 2022, Russian military ships are not permitted to pass through the Bosphorus and into the Mediterranean.

The intelligence update added that two days before the attack on the Sig, the Russian navy allegedly prevented a similar attack on patrol boats that were escorting Russian merchant vessel Sparta IV, which also transports supplies for the Russian military to Syria.

The Kyiv Independent's source in the Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a naval drone attack on Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea, 340 kilometers (211 miles) southwest of occupied Sevastopol, overnight on Aug. 1.

Official: August especially successful for Ukrainian air, naval drones
Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that with each new combat mission, Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval drones become “more accurate, operators more experienced, combat coordination more effective.”
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.