The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Media: Russian Black Sea vessel damaged in SBU operation

by Martin Fornusek August 4, 2023 12:34 PM 2 min read
Russian Ropucha-class landing vessel "Olenegorskiy Gornyak," July 20, 2021. (Source: Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian landing craft stationed in Novorossiysk was damaged by a surface drone in a joint operation between the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy, CNN and several Ukrainian media reported on Aug. 4, citing unnamed sources in the SBU.

A Ukrainian surface drone loaded with 450 kilograms of explosives reportedly rammed into Russian Ropucha-class landing vessel "Olenegorskiy Gornyak," causing serious damage.

Kyiv has not issued an official comment.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Nataliia Humeniuk said earlier on Aug. 4 that the attack against the Russian Novorossiysk naval base was possibly a provocation to undermine Ukraine's commitment to naval security.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the morning of Aug. 4 that two Ukrainian surface boats were destroyed while attempting to attack a Black Sea naval base in Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region. Russia claimed that the incident resulted in no casualties or damage.

According to Humeniuk, the situation was presented by Russia in such a fashion as to portray Ukraine as a country unable to ensure maritime security.

"We should remember that we are fighting a hybrid war, and Russia can use information means very often to portray itself as a victim," Humeniuk said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that 13 Ukrainian drones were eliminated over occupied Crimea, again reporting no damage or casualties. Humeniuk did not confirm that Ukraine is responsible but pointed out that Feodosia, where the incident reportedly took place, hosts oil storages for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The South Command spokesperson added that given the logistical value of places like Feodosia, explosions are likely to continue.

Recent weeks saw frequent reports of attacks against the occupied peninsula. On Aug. 1, the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea reported explosions around the major naval city of Sevastopol.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said that the tension between pro-Ukrainian residents of Crimea and the Russian occupation forces is rising, as the former "systematically" target Russian bases with Molotov cocktails.

The HUR also reported on the destruction of ammunition warehouses on the peninsula on July 28.

In late June, Ukraine used missiles to hit the bridges over the Chonhar Strait, connecting the peninsula to Kherson Oblast, and on July 17, the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait was damaged as well.

While Kyiv does not generally claim responsibility for incidents on the occupied peninsula, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine will continue to attack targets in Crimea to reduce Russia's fighting capacity and "help save the lives of Ukrainians."

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
