Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Black Sea
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Olenegorskiy Gornyak is largest Russian vessel seriously damaged after sinking of Moskva cruiser

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2023 1:36 PM 2 min read
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Ropucha-class landing vessel Olenegorskiy Gornyak, which was reportedly hit by a surface drone on Aug. 4, "represents the largest Russian naval vessel seriously damaged or destroyed since the sinking of the cruiser Moskva," in April last year, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

CNN and several Ukrainian media outlets cited unnamed sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), saying that the operation was a joint endeavor between the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy. According to these reports, a Ukrainian surface drone carrying 450 kilograms of explosives collided with Olenegorskiy Gornyak, causing significant damage.

In its latest update, the U.K. Defense Ministry said the Olenegorskiy Gornyak, which had been routinely assigned to the Russian Northern Fleet, "has augmented the Black Sea Fleet since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has often ferried military and civilian traffic between Russia and occupied Crimea when the Kerch Bridge has been disrupted due to attacks."

The 3,600 tonnes and 113 meter-long vessel "almost certainly suffered serious damage after being struck near the Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk base," the ministry said.

"This is a significant blow to the (Russian) Black Sea Fleet, which previously relocated most of its units to Novorossiysk due to the high threat to Sevastopol," the ministry added.

In the early hours on Aug. 5, explosions were also reported near the Crimean Bridge. Moscow Times reported via its Telegram channel that the naval drone attack on the Kerch Strait could have potentially damaged the Russian SIG chemical tanker.

Following the reported attacks, the SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk made a statement effectively admitting that Ukraine was behind the attacks. He said such attacks are "absolutely logical" and "completely legal."

"Any (explosions) that happen to the Russian ships or the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely logical and effective step in relation to the enemy," Maliuk said, as quoted by the SBU Telegram channel.

"Moreover, such special operations are conducted in the territorial waters of Ukraine and are completely legal," he said.

While Kyiv does not generally claim responsibility for explosions reported on the occupied peninsula, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in late July that Ukraine will continue to attack targets in Crimea to reduce Russia's fighting capacity and "help save the lives of Ukrainians."

Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, sank on April 14, 2022. Ukraine said it had hit the ship with two R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles, while Russia claimed the ship sank after a fire.

Moskva was the largest Russian warship to be sunk since World War II and the first Russian flagship sunk since the 1905 Russo-Japanese War.

Ukraine war latest: Overnight attack reported at Russian naval port
* Russian landing ship reported damaged in alleged Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk * China to participate in Ukraine peace plan meeting * SBU says Russia preparing false flag operation to drag Belarus into war against Ukraine * Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia * Donetsk…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.