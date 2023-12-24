Skip to content
Two injured in Russian overnight attack on Kharkiv Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko December 24, 2023 5:04 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 24 (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an attack against the village of Pidserednie near Kupiansk at around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack injured two local men aged 34 and 65. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the governor said.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the attack damaged residential houses and some locals' cars. The village was shelled with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, reads the report.  

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 24 (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with mortars and artillery, Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian forces repelled 17 Russian attacks near the village of Synkivka in the Kupiansk district, according to him.

On Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the most powerful defenses had been constructed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine finally moves to fortify front line, but could it be too little too late?
“If you want to live, dig.” The words, often spoken by Ukrainian troops, are universal advice for trench warfare in general, but especially for both sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Normally expressed as advice to the individual soldier, the maxim now applies to the country as a whole.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
