Two injured in Russian overnight attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops launched an attack against the village of Pidserednie near Kupiansk at around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack injured two local men aged 34 and 65. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the governor said.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the attack damaged residential houses and some locals' cars. The village was shelled with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, reads the report.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 24 (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with mortars and artillery, Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian forces repelled 17 Russian attacks near the village of Synkivka in the Kupiansk district, according to him.

On Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the most powerful defenses had been constructed in Kharkiv Oblast.