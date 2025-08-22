Become a member
News Feed

Trump's intelligence chief ordered halt to intelligence sharing on Russia-Ukraine peace talks among 'Five Eye' allies, CBS reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Trump's intelligence chief ordered halt to intelligence sharing on Russia-Ukraine peace talks among 'Five Eye' allies, CBS reports
Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, arrives to testify during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Trump administration's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard ordered on July 20 that the U.S. intelligence community halt the sharing of information on ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks with so-called "Five Eyes" countries, CBS News reported on Aug. 21.

U.S. intelligence sources told CBS News that Gabbard signed a directive barring the sharing of information with the Five Eye alliance, which includes the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

The directive limited the distribution of intelligence to information that had already been publicly released, and compartmentalized intelligence on peace talks within agencies where the intelligence originated from, according to CBS News.

The directive also does not prohibit the sharing of information obtained through diplomatic means, nor does it affect information sharing on U.S. military planning, including aid to Ukraine.

No rationale was provided for the decision, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine — brokered by the United States — continue. The White House did not respond to the news agency's request for comment on the matter.

U.S. President Donald continues to attempt to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv setting out in recent days to broker bilateral talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The renewed attempts come days after a meeting between Putin and the U.S. president in Anchorage, Alaska, followed by Zelensky's visit to the White House.

In recent days, Western allies, including member of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," have pushed to establish security guarantees for Kyiv, with the backing of U.S. support. With the exception of Washington, all Five Eye nations are apart of the 31-nation Coalition of the Willing.

Gabbard has previously been intertwined with matters related to the war in Ukraine, after the U.S. halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine on March 5. The decision, which was reversed soon after, followed a heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28.

Gabbard has previously stirred controversy with her comments on Ukraine, having echoed in early 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine, attributing the cause not to Moscow but to the Biden administration's failure to acknowledge "Russia’s legitimate security concerns."

Going around in circles — Trump sets new deadline for peace in Ukraine, Graham again threatens with tough legislation
We will know in within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine. After that we will have to maybe take a different tact,” U.S. President Donald Trump told conservative commentator Todd Starnes.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image



United StatesTulsi GabbardDonald TrumpUkraineRussiaPeace Talks
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

