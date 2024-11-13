Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump, Trump Russia, Trump Ukraine, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Trump taps Ukraine-skeptic Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence

by Olena Goncharova November 13, 2024 11:40 PM 2 min read
Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 03, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Trump announced on Nov. 13 that Tulsi Gabbard would take on the role of director of national intelligence, marking a notable shift for the former Democrat who has opposed U.S. support for Ukraine and had previously been accused of promoting Russian narratives.

"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!" Trump said in a statement announcing Gabbard’s selection.

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength."

Gabbard, a veteran of the Army National Guard, ran unsuccessfully for president as a Democrat in 2020 but announced her departure from the Democratic Party in 2022. She later campaigned alongside Trump and was part of his transition team.

In early 2022, she echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine, attributing the cause not to Moscow but to the Biden administration's failure to acknowledge "Russia’s legitimate security concerns."

"This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border," Gabbard wrote on X.

Gabbard also claimed that the U.S. is fueling a proxy war with Russia that could lead to a "forever war."

A 2022 report by The Intercept highligthed that in the days leading up to the 2022 invasion, Russian news reports have featured translated clips of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator, or his guest Gabbard attacking the Biden administration.

After Russia launched its military assault on Ukraine, Gabbard posted the video of her Fox News comments about U.S. sanctions against Russia on Twitter (now X) and suggested, without evidence, that "doing anything to press Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war."

Trump’s administration picks – what do they mean for Ukraine?
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s first team picks have both positive and negative implications for Ukraine, with Kyiv left guessing what kind of policy they will pursue, according to Ukrainian and Western analysts. Some appointments seem to lean in Kyiv’s favor, while others hint at a more Mosco…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:31 PM

Putin cuts payments for wounded in war against Ukraine.

The current maximum amount of compensation is 3 million rubles (nearly $29,000), but the severity of the injury is not considered for its allocation. The change approved by Putin classifies injuries into three categories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.