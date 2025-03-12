The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United States, Ukraine, US aid, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Tulsi Gabbard
Edit post

US resumes sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Gabbard confirms

by Martin Fornusek March 12, 2025 11:09 AM 1 min read
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on March 5, 2025, in Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. director of national intelligence, confirmed on March 12 that the U.S. had resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine per President Donald Trump's direction.

The move follows U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah on March 11, during which both sides preliminarily agreed on a 30-day ceasefire, and Washington resumed military and intelligence assistance to Kyiv.

"Because of @POTUS leadership, we are one significant step closer to ending the bloody war in Ukraine," Gabbard said on X.

"Per the President's direction, the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended."

The U.S. restricted intelligence sharing with Ukraine on March 5, shortly after pausing all military assistance flowing to the country. The steps followed a heated exchange between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28.

U.S. intelligence has been crucial for Kyiv in planning precision strikes against Russia, monitoring the movement of Russian troops, and detecting Russia's aerial strikes.

The full impact of the intelligence sharing pause remains unclear. During that short period, Russia achieved a significant breakthrough in Kursk Oblast and launched several deadly aerial strikes against Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy for the Middle East, claimed that the restrictions did not concern intelligence needed for defensive purposes.

Author: Martin Fornusek

