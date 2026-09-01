Trump's Army secretary who backed Ukraine military cooperation resigns, source says

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation, a U.S. official told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 1, amid reported tensions with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Driscoll's decision followed months of friction with Hegseth. Driscoll reportedly raised concerns with the administration about Army transformation, saying Hegseth had blocked those efforts by firing the generals responsible for them.

Driscoll has played a prominent role in Washington's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine and previously advocated for closer U.S.-Ukraine military cooperation.

The U.S. Army "has stood by and stood with the Ukrainians from the very first day of the war," Driscoll said on April 16. "They have done an absolutely amazing job of innovating. And I am publicly on record saying we are learning a lot from them."

A close ally and former Yale Law School classmate of Vice President JD Vance, Driscoll has taken a more supportive position on Ukraine than some other figures in the Trump administration.

In December 2025, Driscoll, who was reportedly appointed on Vance's recommendation, traveled to Kyiv and later joined negotiations on ending Russia's war.

The Army secretary also took part in consultations with Ukrainian and European officials in Geneva on Nov. 23, 2025, aimed at revising a controversial U.S. peace plan, before later holding talks with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly praised Driscoll's tenure.

"Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more," Kelly said in a statement.

Born into a military family in North Carolina, Driscoll served in the U.S. Army for more than three years, including a deployment to Iraq, before working as a businessman and lawyer.

Driscoll's resignation comes as the Trump administration faces broader upheaval in its military leadership, with several senior Army officials leaving their posts in recent months.