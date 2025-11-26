0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Politics

Trump walks back Ukraine deadline, says 28-point peace plan was 'just a map'

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Trump walks back Ukraine deadline, says 28-point peace plan was 'just a map'
U.S President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington D.C, U.S., on May 30, 2025. (Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 25 that Ukraine faces no set deadline to accept the originally drafted 28-point proposal, walking back earlier remarks hinting he wanted a deal by Thanksgiving.

"The deadline for me is when it’s over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. He added that U.S. negotiators were making progress in talks with both Moscow and Kyiv, adding that Russia had agreed to "some concessions," although he didn't provide any details.

A U.S.-drafted framework for ending the war developed behind closed doors by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in coordination with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, first reported last week, has raised concerns that Washington may pressure Ukraine into signing a deal favorable to the Kremlin.

The Financial Times previously reported that the 28-point plan had been cut down to 19 points during talks among U.S., Ukrainian, and European delegations in Geneva.

When asked about criticism of the 28-point proposal, Trump said "that was just a map."

"That was not a plan. It was a concept. And from there, they’re taking each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points. A lot of them were solved, and actually very favorably solved. So we’ll see what happens."

Trump added that his envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘Donetsk and maybe a land swap’ — Witkoff promised Russian aides he could sway Trump, pressure Ukraine into peace deal in secret phone recording
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn

In recent days, Trump had said he wanted Ukraine to agree to a peace deal by Thanksgiving. However, he and his aides have since walked back the firm deadline, saying instead they want an agreement “as soon as possible.”

Bloomberg reported that during an Oct. 14 phone call with Putin’s top aide Yuri Ushakov, Witkoff suggested working together on a ceasefire plan and arranging a Trump-Putin call before President Volodymyr Zelensky’s White House visit later that week, referencing the recently concluded Gaza agreement as a potential model.

Asked about the report, Trump said he hadn’t heard the recording but wasn’t surprised. "That’s what a dealmaker does," he said. "You know, that’s a very standard form of negotiation. I would imagine he’s saying the same thing to Ukraine."

Trump added that Russia appeared to have the upper hand in the fighting and said it was in Ukraine’s interest to strike an agreement. "Some Ukraine territory might be gotten by Russia anyway over the next couple of months," he said, adding that security guarantees for Ukraine were being worked out with Europe.

Describing current talks, he said: "Well, they’re talking about going land both ways and trying to clean up a border. You can’t go through the middle of a house. You can’t go through the middle of a highway. So they’re trying to work something. It’s a complicated process. It doesn’t go that quickly."

Ukraine plans Zelensky’s visit to US in November to finalize peace deal with Trump
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
UkraineRussiaWarDonald Trump
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, November 26
Trump walks back Ukraine deadline, says 28-point peace plan was 'just a map'.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 25 that there is no specific deadline for Ukraine to accept the initially drafted 28-point proposal, easing previous statements that implied he hoped for a Thanksgiving agreement. "The deadline for me is when it’s over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Wednesday, November 26
 (Updated:  )
US holding Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Abu Dhabi, media reports.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll traveled to Abu Dhabi on Nov. 24 for negotiations with Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, and a Russian delegation, Driscoll's spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert, confirmed to Axios.

Show More

Editors' Picks