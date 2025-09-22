Trump to meet Zelensky on Sept. 23 in New York, White House confirms

U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet face-to-face on Sept. 23 in New York, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during a press briefing.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, which is expected to bring together leaders from nearly 150 countries.

In addition to his meeting with Zelensky, Trump will hold bilateral talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Argentine President Javier Milei, and senior European Union officials.

The U.S. president is also set to convene a multilateral summit with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech during the opening of the 80th UN General Assembly session, Leavitt added.

The last in-person meeting between Trump and Zelensky took place on Aug. 17 during a gathering of European officials at the White House, just two days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump has pledged to prepare direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, though the effort collapsed when Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow and rejected other venues.

Speaking on Sept. 15, Trump remarked that "the hatred between Zelensky and Putin is unfathomable," suggesting he might need to step in to facilitate direct talks between the two leaders.

Kyiv has refused the proposal for talks in Moscow, and Putin later said an agreement over occupied territories was "impossible." Zelensky has reiterated that he would not travel to Russia for negotiations but has repeatedly voiced readiness to meet Putin on neutral ground.

Despite threatening tougher measures, Trump has so far implemented only secondary tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil, while rolling back some earlier sanctions on Russia.