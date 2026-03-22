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Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants over Strait of Hormuz blockade

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by Martin Fornusek
Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants over Strait of Hormuz blockade
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) depart the White House on their way to Florida on March 20, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The U.S. will carry out strikes against Iranian power plants unless Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz within the next 48 hours, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 21.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump said on the Truth Social platform.

The threat contrasts with Trump's recent remarks about possibly "winding down" military efforts in Iran as the U.S.-Israeli campaign has entered its fourth week.

Iran hit back at Trump's ultimatum by threatening to hit U.S. and Israeli infrastructure in the region in response.

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Washington and Israel initiated their bombing campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with drone and missile strikes across the Middle East and by closing the Strait of Hormuz — a maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows.

The conflict has driven a surge in global oil and gas prices, prompting Washington to ease sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil to stabilize markets.

The U.S. military and its allies have recently escalated their efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, using attack jets and helicopters to hit Iranian naval vessels and drones.

However, most of Washington's European partners have pushed back against Trump's request to send warships to help reopen the maritime corridor, despite the U.S. president warning NATO will face "a very bad future" otherwise.

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Iran has been a close ally of Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine, providing Shahed strike drones and helping Moscow mass-produce its own offshoots called "Geran."

In turn, Kyiv has dispatched its experts to the Middle East to help counter Iranian drone strikes, though Trump has publicly dismissed Ukraine's offer of assistance.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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