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Trump takes aim at Prince Harry over Ukraine war remarks

2 min read
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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Trump takes aim at Prince Harry over Ukraine war remarks
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on April 23, 2026. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Taking aim at Prince Harry after he called for greater American support for Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump said the British royal "is not speaking for the U.K."

Trump made the remarks during an event at the White House on April 23, where he was asked by a reporter whether Harry’s comments were appropriate.

Trump made the remarks during an event at the White House on April 23, where he was asked by a reporter whether Harry's comments were appropriate.

"Prince Harry — how's he doing? Please give him my regards," Trump said. "I think I know one thing: Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that's for sure. I think I'm speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry, but I appreciate his advice."

Trump was responding to comments Harry made during a surprise visit to Ukraine on April 23. Addressing the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry called for stronger U.S. leadership — without specifically naming the president.

"The United States has a singular role in this story," Harry said. "Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine's sovereignty and borders would be respected."

He urged Washington to act more decisively, calling it "a moment for American leadership" and for the United States to demonstrate it can "honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability."

Harry also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

"No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," Harry said. "There is still a moment — now — to stop this war, to prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."

The visit comes days before his father, King Charles III, is scheduled to travel to the United States for a state visit from April 27 to 30.

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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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