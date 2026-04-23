Trump takes aim at Prince Harry over Ukraine war remarks

Taking aim at Prince Harry after he called for greater American support for Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump said the British royal "is not speaking for the U.K."

Trump made the remarks during an event at the White House on April 23, where he was asked by a reporter whether Harry’s comments were appropriate.

Trump made the remarks during an event at the White House on April 23, where he was asked by a reporter whether Harry's comments were appropriate.

"Prince Harry — how's he doing? Please give him my regards," Trump said. "I think I know one thing: Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that's for sure. I think I'm speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry, but I appreciate his advice."

Trump was responding to comments Harry made during a surprise visit to Ukraine on April 23. Addressing the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry called for stronger U.S. leadership — without specifically naming the president.

"The United States has a singular role in this story," Harry said. "Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine's sovereignty and borders would be respected."

He urged Washington to act more decisively, calling it "a moment for American leadership" and for the United States to demonstrate it can "honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability."

Harry also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

"No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," Harry said. "There is still a moment — now — to stop this war, to prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."

The visit comes days before his father, King Charles III, is scheduled to travel to the United States for a state visit from April 27 to 30.