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Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv 'to remind people what Ukraine is up against'

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by Oleg Sukhov
Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv 'to remind people what Ukraine is up against'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Christmas Day, 2017 (Wikimedia).

Britain's Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv on April 23, Chris Ship, a journalist at the British channel ITV News, wrote on X.

Ship posted a video of the prince getting out of a train in Kyiv.

“It’s good to be back in Ukraine," Prince Harry said.

He told ITV News that he wanted "to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against and to support the people and partners doing extraordinary work every hour of every day in incredibly tough conditions."

Previously Prince Harry visited Kyiv in September 2025.

Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, is the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, princess of Wales, and is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

In 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan, duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their roles as working members of the British royal family and relocated to California — a move known as Megxit.

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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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