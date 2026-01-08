KI logo
Trump wants a 'dream military' and $1.5 trillion to build it

by Kateryna Hodunova
Trump wants a 'dream military' and $1.5 trillion to build it
U.S President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington D.C, U.S., on May 30, 2025. (Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed on Jan. 7 raising the 2027 defense budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to build a "dream military."

"This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us safe and secure, regardless of foe," Trump said on Truth Social.

The news follows Trump's signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 on Dec. 18, which set a record $901 billion for military spending.

The decision came after "long and difficult negotiations" with senators, congressmen, cabinet members, and other U.S. politicians, Trump said.

The president added that raising the defense budget is necessary for the good of the country, especially "in these very troubled and dangerous times."

According to Trump, the increase in the military budget was allegedly made possible by U.S. revenues from tariffs, which he broadly implemented over the past year.

Any increase in the military budget would require approval from the U.S. Congress.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 calls for $800 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine — $400 million in each of 2026 and 2027 — under the Security Assistance Initiative, which funds the purchase of American weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The 2026 U.S. defense budget includes provisions to bolster European security, deploy 28,500 troops to South Korea, and fully fund the Taiwan Security Initiative at $1 billion.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

