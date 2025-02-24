Trump says Ukraine minerals deal to 'be signed very soon,' plans meeting Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Feb. 24 Truth Social post that he hopes the minerals deal with Ukraine "will be signed very soon."

Trump reiterated his push for a deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, arguing that it would help Kyiv's economy while ensuring that Washington "recoups the tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine."

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump said he may soon meet President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign the agreement.

He added that he expects Zelensky to visit Washington "this week or next week."

Trump's comments came after a virtual Group of Seven (G7) summit marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Zelensky spoke with Trump during the meeting and described their conversation as "very good."

A draft of the agreement, obtained by the New York Times, reportedly seeks 50% of revenues from Ukraine's natural resources without offering security commitments in return.

Trump also claimed he was in "serious discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on "ending the war" and on "major economic development transactions between the United States and Russia."

He added that "talks are proceeding very well" without providing further details.

U.S. and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukrainian participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25.

While no formal peace proposals have been announced, Trump's diplomatic outreach to Moscow has coincided with increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine.

Trump has accused Zelensky of being a "dictator without elections," echoing Russian propaganda narratives about his legitimacy.

His remarks ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.