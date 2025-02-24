The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump says Ukraine minerals deal to 'be signed very soon,' plans meeting Zelensky

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 24, 2025 9:16 PM 2 min read
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Feb. 24 Truth Social post that he hopes the minerals deal with Ukraine "will be signed very soon."

Trump reiterated his push for a deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, arguing that it would help Kyiv's economy while ensuring that Washington "recoups the tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine."

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump said he may soon meet President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign the agreement.

He added that he expects Zelensky to visit Washington "this week or next week."

Trump's comments came after a virtual Group of Seven (G7) summit marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Zelensky spoke with Trump during the meeting and described their conversation as "very good."

A draft of the agreement, obtained by the New York Times, reportedly seeks 50% of revenues from Ukraine's natural resources without offering security commitments in return.

Trump also claimed he was in "serious discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on "ending the war" and on "major economic development transactions between the United States and Russia."

He added that "talks are proceeding very well" without providing further details.

U.S. and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukrainian participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25.

While no formal peace proposals have been announced, Trump's diplomatic outreach to Moscow has coincided with increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine.

Trump has accused Zelensky of being a "dictator without elections," echoing Russian propaganda narratives about his legitimacy.

His remarks ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

UN adopts Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russia’s invasion — US, Russia, Belarus vote against
The UN General Assembly approved a Ukrainian resolution on Feb. 24 condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion, with 93 countries voting in favor and 18 against. The U.S., Israel, Hungary, Russia, and Belarus have voted against the resolution.
5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
