The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, War, Ukraine, United States, G7
Edit post

Zelensky, Trump have 'good' conversation during G7 meeting

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 24, 2025 6:46 PM 1 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven (G7) online meeting on Feb. 24.

"As for Donald Trump... We have just had a conversation. It was a very good conversation within the framework of the G7 meeting led by Canada," Zelensky said, thanking Ottawa for organizing the event.

The Ukrainian president expressed hope that the U.S. would maintain its support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need to preserve unity between Washington and European allies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with a dozen European leaders and top officials, visited Kyiv on Feb. 24 to mark three years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky's remarks come amid growing concerns that Trump is attempting to sideline Ukraine and Europe in favor of direct negotiations with Russia.

U.S. and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukrainian participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25.

While no formal peace proposals were announced, Trump's outreach to Moscow has coincided with increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine.

Trump has accused Zelensky of being a "dictator without elections," echoing Russian propaganda narratives about his legitimacy.

His remarks ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

His administration has also pushed Kyiv to sign a minerals deal, which Zelensky has criticized for lacking security guarantees.

The initial U.S. proposal reportedly sought a 50% stake in Ukraine's natural resources, including critical minerals, oil, and gas, as well as stakes in ports and other key infrastructure through a joint investment fund.

The U.S. president has also called for Russia's reinstatement into the G7, arguing on Feb. 13 that Moscow's 2014 expulsion following its illegal annexation of Crimea was a "mistake."

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.