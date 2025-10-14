KI logo
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
War

Trump says Putin should 'do something' to end war in Ukraine, cites 'a million and a half' Russian losses

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Trump says Putin should 'do something' to end war in Ukraine, cites 'a million and a half' Russian losses
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 14 that Russian President Vladimir Putin should "do something about the war" in Ukraine, calling it a costly failure for Moscow.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Trump said Putin "should have won that war in one week" and noted that the full-scale invasion is now entering its fourth year. He called the war "horrible," claimed that Russia has "lost a million and a half soldiers" killed and wounded, and said the war is "making (Putin) look very bad."

Trump’s claim of 1.5 million Russian casualties is not supported by independent estimates. Western intelligence assessments suggest that the combined total of Russian troops killed and wounded may be close to or slightly above 1 million. A joint investigation by Russian outlet Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian service has identified over 135,000 Russian soldiers killed as of October 2025, also well below Trump’s figure.

Trump also praised Ukraine’s defense, noting that "who would think that Ukraine could have fought Russia for four years to essentially a standstill?"

He said that Putin "has got to really settle this war," adding, "you know they have long lines waiting for gasoline in Russia right now… all of a sudden his economy is going to collapse and I’d like to see him do well. I mean, I had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin, but he just doesn’t want to end that war."

The remarks come days before Trump is set to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 17. Trump previewed the meeting by saying Zelensky "wants weapons, he would like to have Tomahawks, everyone else wants stuff," signaling military aid will be a focus of the talks.

Tomahawk missiles have become a focal point in geopolitical debates as Trump considers sending them to Ukraine to pressure Russia into negotiations.

Earlier on Oct. 12, U.S. president said that he is prepared to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but would first discuss the issue with Putin: "I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest, about the Tomahawks," Trump told reporters. "Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so."

Asked if he meant he would speak with Putin before supplying the missiles, Trump said it depends on Moscow’s willingness to end the war. "Maybe I’ll talk to him. I might say, look, if the war is not settled, I’ll send them the Tomahawks," he said, calling the weapon “a very offensive weapon."

The Tomahawk is a subsonic, long-range cruise missile designed for precision strikes. With a range of 1,600 to 2,500 kilometers (995 to 1,550 miles), it would allow Kyiv to reach targets as far as Siberia.

Trump’s two wars: why diplomacy worked in Gaza but not in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump’s success in brokering the Oct. 9 ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has been praised worldwide. What seems to be a diplomatic victory in the Middle East stands in sharp contrast with Trump’s failure to negotiate a ceasefire in Eastern Europe. One reason for the difference is objective. Trump has far more leverage over Israel than over Russia, while Hamas has been weakened so much that it had no choice but to agree to a ceasefire. Another reason, experts say,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image

UkraineRussiaDonald TrumpVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyTomahawk missile
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 15
Show More

Editors' Picks