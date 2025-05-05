Trump says EU leaders asked him to call Putin because he's been ignoring their calls

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 4 European Union leaders have repeatedly urged him to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming the Kremlin leader has ignored their attempts at communication as the war in Ukraine continues.

"Do you know that the European Union leaders have asked me to call Putin so many times? Because he doesn’t return their phone call," Trump said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.

Trump's comments come, as his self-imposed 100-day deadline to broker a settlement between Russia and Ukraine came to an end with no result.

In the interview, Trump reiterated his claim that the war would not have occurred if he had remained in office and said he believes a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is possible. "We think we’re fairly close," he said.

Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progression of peace negotiations, claiming on April 26 that Putin may be "tapping me along," and that he may not be interested in ending the war.

Despite Trump’s claim that European leaders have been unable to reach Putin, at least one major call has taken place. Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Putin by phone on Nov. 15, 2024, marking their first conversation in nearly two years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the call on the same day, warning that it could open a "Pandora’s box" of further talks with Russia, potentially undermining Kyiv’s position.

Other European leaders have even held in-person talks with Russian president. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico have both visited Moscow and met with Putin in person.

Fico is also expected to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.