'This does not strengthen Ukraine,' Zelensky on Scholz's call with Putin

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2024 7:38 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands after their joint meeting at the press conference. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin do not strengthen Ukraine and may lead to improving his standing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 2 during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz spoke with Putin on Nov. 15 for the first time in nearly two years. The German chancellor condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, urged Putin to withdraw his troops, and discussed potential talks with Kyiv.

"In Europe, it may happen that after one call, there may be a second, third, fourth, fifth... Because sometimes leaders want to (wrestle for) leadership. After that, there may be a wave of actual recognition of Putin," Zelensky said.

"I believe that this does not strengthen Ukraine."

Zelensky reiterated that he did not support Scholz's decision to call Putin. Meanwhile, the president added that Ukraine and Germany "have more in common than differences."

Scholz said that during his last call with Putin, he noted that Ukraine "has the right to be an independent sovereign nation that decides whether it wants to be part of the European Union."

Scholz called on Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine, to which the Russian president disagreed.

"Let the Russian president not expect to have Ukraine alone. We are ready to support Ukraine to the extent necessary. In the current situation. I think this is a very important message," Scholz said.

"Ukraine will be an independent state and will remain so," he added.

Zelensky previously warned that Scholz's call with Putin opens a "Pandora's box," potentially leading to "other conversations and other calls."

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:35 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
