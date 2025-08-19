Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Trump raises topic of Ukraine's EU membership with Orban, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Trump raises topic of Ukraine's EU membership with Orban, Bloomberg reports
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives his first international press conference after his Fidesz party won the parliamentary election, in the Karmelita monastery housing the prime minister's office in Budapest, Hungary, on April 6, 2022. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Aug. 19 after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders in Washington D.C.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, European leaders urged Trump to pressure Orban into dropping his opposition to Ukraine’s EU accession talks. Kyiv has sought EU membership as part of a broader package of security guarantees aimed at deterring further Russian aggression if a truce is reached.

Orban, whose government is widely seen as authoritarian, has repeatedly obstructed Ukraine’s EU path and has been accused of shielding Russia within the bloc.

During the call, Hungary reportedly expressed interest in hosting a future round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, Bloomberg said. Trump later announced plans to arrange a summit between the two leaders, followed by a trilateral meeting with himself. The timing and location remain undecided.

Hungary could potentially host the first Zelensky-Putin talks since 2019, Reuters reported on Aug. 19, citing a U.S. administration source. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added the same day that the two leaders could meet within two weeks, saying the breakthrough came after Trump phoned Putin during a pause in the Washington talks.

“The American president spoke with the Russian president and agreed that there would be a meeting between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president within the next two weeks,” Merz said.

According to AFP, Putin told Trump he was open to meeting Zelensky. Still, Merz cautioned that “persuasion is needed” to ensure the Russian leader follows through.

Orban did not confirm the call with Trump, and the White House declined to say whether Budapest is being considered as a summit venue. On Aug. 19, the Hungarian prime minister posted on Facebook that linking Ukraine’s EU membership with security guarantees was "unnecessary and dangerous."

Did Zelensky wear a suit? President’s outfit at White House meeting sparks fresh debate
All eyes were on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s outfit as he arrived at the White House to meet President Donald Trump, months after his previous Washington visit sparked controversy — in part over what he wore. American officials reportedly even asked the Ukrainian side whether Zelensky would wear a suit for the meeting this week, following scrutiny over his choice not to wear one during the now-infamous Oval Office showdown in February. When Zelensky stepped out of the car, greeted by Trump
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
Donald TrumpViktor OrbanRussiaUkraineEuropean UnionHungaryVladimir PutinVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 19
Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Toma Istomina, sits down with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, to discuss why the White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders brought little progress in stopping Russia’s war.

Show More

Editors' Picks