Trump claims Iran requested ceasefire, Tehran denies

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on April 1 that Iran's new leader had asked for a ceasefire, a statement refuted by Tehran.

The U.S. would consider the request only "when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear," the president said in a Truth Social post, vowing to keep "blasting Iran into oblivion" until then.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed Trump's claim as false and baseless, according to Iranian state TV.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, ongoing for over a month, has driven a global surge in energy prices after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for global oil trade.

Trump said on March 31 that the U.S. may end its military campaign within "two weeks, maybe three."

However, undisclosed U.S. officials told the Washington Post that the Pentagon is drawing up plans for a potential ground operation, which, if approved by Trump, could signal further escalation.

The U.S. president is expected to address the nation on the war in Iran at 9 p.m. local time on April 1.

The U.S. and Israel launched the joint aerial campaign on Feb. 28 that killed Iranian leaders and senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was subsequently succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel and countries across the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The conflict has also strained Trump's relations with European partners, as the president said he is considering leaving NATO after allies refused to join the war.