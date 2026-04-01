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Trump claims Iran requested ceasefire, Tehran denies

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by Martin Fornusek
Trump claims Iran requested ceasefire, Tehran denies
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 29, 2026. (PMandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on April 1 that Iran's new leader had asked for a ceasefire, a statement refuted by Tehran.

The U.S. would consider the request only "when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear," the president said in a Truth Social post, vowing to keep "blasting Iran into oblivion" until then.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed Trump's claim as false and baseless, according to Iranian state TV.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, ongoing for over a month, has driven a global surge in energy prices after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for global oil trade.

Trump said on March 31 that the U.S. may end its military campaign within "two weeks, maybe three."

However, undisclosed U.S. officials told the Washington Post that the Pentagon is drawing up plans for a potential ground operation, which, if approved by Trump, could signal further escalation.

The U.S. president is expected to address the nation on the war in Iran at 9 p.m. local time on April 1.

The U.S. and Israel launched the joint aerial campaign on Feb. 28 that killed Iranian leaders and senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was subsequently succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel and countries across the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The conflict has also strained Trump's relations with European partners, as the president said he is considering leaving NATO after allies refused to join the war.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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