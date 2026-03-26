Trump backs unproven claims that Ukraine discussed funding Biden's re-election

President Donald Trump on March 26 re-posted an unconfirmed report according to which U.S. intelligence had allegedly intercepted Ukrainian government messages discussing a plot to route money to fund ex-President Joe Biden's re-election in 2024.

Trump's Truth Social post comes amid his pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to the Kremlin in peace talks and reports on a potential decrease in U.S. military aid for Kyiv due to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. It also follows Trump's decision earlier in March to lift sanctions on Russian oil to alleviate the energy crisis triggered by the Iran war.

The Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the allegations, and the President's Office did not respond to a request for comment. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the accusations.

The report was published on March 25 by Just the News, a news site founded by pro-Trump right-wing commentator John. F. Solomon.

Solomon has been accused of promoting conspiracy theories in the past.

Just the News cited a declassified intelligence report summarizing the intercepts allegedly obtained by the outlet.

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. director of national intelligence, has asked the U.S. Agency for International Development officials to scour for records to see if the alleged plot actually was carried out and whether a criminal referral should be made to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Just the News reported.

Before becoming director of national intelligence in 2025, Gabbard had opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine and had been accused of promoting pro-Russian narratives. According to her former aides, she routinely read and shared propaganda published by RT, a Kremlin mouthpiece, the Economist reported in 2025.

The alleged plot would route hundreds of millions of American tax dollars earmarked for clean energy in Ukraine and move them to the U.S. to finance Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the alleged intercepts cited by Just the News.

“The Ukrainian government and unspecified U.S. government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s re-election campaign,” according to a summary of the alleged intercepts cited by Just the News.

“They were confident the project would be funded initially, even though at some time in the future the project would be disapproved as unnecessary. At this time, the money would already be allocated and impossible to return or use for a different purpose."

The alleged intercepts mentioned two American subcontractors as possible recipients of the money, Just the News reported.