Trump announces additional US troop deployment to Poland

U.S. President Donald Trump said May 21 that the United States will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, citing his relationship with Polish President Karol Nawrocki as the reason for the move.

Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in the post.

The announcement comes amid shifting U.S. military planning in Europe and recent uncertainty surrounding troop movements to Poland.

Two days earlier, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters that a U.S. troop deployment to Poland had been delayed. Last week, the Pentagon canceled a planned deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland, days after Trump first raised the possibility of relocating U.S. forces there.

Trump's latest statement appears to reverse the Pentagon's decision.

The move also comes amid growing concerns among European allies about the reliability of U.S. security commitments, fueled in part by tensions between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as Washington's recent decision to reduce its military presence in Germany.