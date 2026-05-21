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Russian drones hits apartment buildings in Dnipro injuring 15, including 13-year-old boy

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian drones hits apartment buildings in Dnipro injuring 15, including 13-year-old boy
An apartment building damaged following a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Oleksandr Handza / Telegram)

A Russian daytime drone attack on the city of Dnipro has injured at least 15 people including a 13-year-old boy, local authorities said on May 21.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that most of the injured were taken to hospital suffering shrapnel wounds, burns, and lacerations.

Filatov added that eight residential buildings were damaged, along with coffee shops and dozens of vehicles. The roof of a four-story building collapsed directly above two stairwells.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Handza said that among the people injured was a 13-year-old boy, who was hospitalized.

Handza reported at 4:48 p.m. local time that Russia struck Dnipro, resulting in two multi-story apartment buildings being hit and a fire breaking out.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said at 4:26 p.m. local time that Russian drones were in the skies around the city.

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Rescue workers carry a person out of a house damaged in a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
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Aftermath of a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
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An apartment building damaged in a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Oleksandr Handza / Telegram)
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A balcony damaged in a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Oleksandr Handza / Telegram)
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An apartment building damaged following a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Oleksandr Handza / Telegram)
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Rescue workers in a house damaged in a Russian strike on Dnipro on May 21, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Handza also said that on May 21, Russia launched nearly 30 attacks on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using drones and artillery.

One person was also injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih and another one in the Nikopol district. Overall, 17 people were injured in the attacks across the Oblast.

Over the past day, at least five people were killed and 41 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine, local authorities said on May 21.

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine's regions, injuring and killing civilians on a daily basis.

According to a United Nations report published on May 13, in April 2026, Russian attacks on Ukraine resulted in the highest number of civilian casualties since July 2025.

At least 238 civilians were killed, and 1,404 were injured in Ukraine in April 2026, making it the deadliest month for civilians since July, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported.

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UkraineRussiaRussian attackDniproDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualties
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Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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