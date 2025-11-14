0 out of 25,000

Friday, November 14, 2025
Trump administration may deport around 80 Ukrainians over 'violations of US law,' envoy says

by Martin Fornusek
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen through American and Ukrainian flags on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, as the Senate considers aid to Ukraine and Israel. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Kyiv is aware of approximately 80 Ukrainian nationals who have final orders of removal by U.S. authorities due to "violations of U.S. law," Ukrainian Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna told the Washington Post in comments reported on Nov. 14.

If carried out, the deportation would mark the highest number of Ukrainians removed from the U.S. in recent years, underscoring the Trump administration's tightening immigration policies.

As one example, the Washington Post reported on plans to deport a 41-year-old Roman Surovtsev, a move his attorneys say puts him at risk of mobilization and death in war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials who spoke with the outlet have not criticized the planned deportations, with an undisclosed presidential advisor commenting, "We'll find good use for them."

Kyiv has been seeking to ramp up mobilization as it grapples with manpower shortages at the front, with the full-scale war with Russia ongoing for almost four years.

Stefanishyna noted that deportation "is a routine procedure applied to all foreign nationals and stateless persons who violate the terms of their stay in the United States, regardless of their nationality."

U.S. authorities are looking into the logistics of the deportations, with military flights to Ukraine or charter flights to Poland reportedly under consideration.

Trump's tightening immigration policies have also raised concerns over the fate of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who fled to the U.S. after the outbreak of the full-scale war with Russia.

Roughly 250,000 Ukrainians came to the U.S. under the Biden administration-era program that Trump let lapse earlier this year. Many of them now face uncertainties about their legal status and right to employment.

Over 6 million Ukrainians fled their home country after the start of the all-out war in 2022.

‘A wicked attack’ — 6 killed, dozens injured in Kyiv amid mass Russian missile, drone strike
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

