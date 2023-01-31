Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Treasury: No sign that US funds were misused in Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 10:40 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Jan. 31 there is no indication that U.S. funds had been misused in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"We have no indication that U.S. funds have been misused in Ukraine," Treasury spokesperson Megan Apper told Reuters. "We welcome the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that U.S assistance reaches those for whom it is intended."

On Jan. 26, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the U.S. had its auditors working in Ukraine alongside the World Bank and Deloitte consultants to make sure that “no aid or weapons are diverted.”

Who are officials ousted in Zelensky's largest reshuffle since start of full-scale war?
The Kyiv Independent

Ukraine's firing of multiple officials last week, in response to corruption allegations, led to conversations in the U.S. about the possibility of aid from the U.S. being misused.

Some saw the reshuffle as an effort by President Volodymyr Zelensky to clean house but critics argued that the reshuffle is a result of political infighting, not a genuine anti-corruption drive, since some controversial top officials accused of corruption are notably missing from the list of those fired.

Those who keep their jobs include Zelensky's notorious Deputy Chief of Staff Oleh Tatarov, who was charged with bribery in 2020.

Oleg Sukhov: US should sanction these 2 symbols of Ukraine’s corruption
The Kyiv Independent



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.