Top Kremlin propagandist Tigran Keosayan, husband of RT chief Simonyan, dies at 59

Russian film director and propagandist Tigran Keosayan has died at the age of 59, his wife, Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, said on Sept. 26.

"Overnight, Tigran went to the Creator," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Keosayan had been hospitalized since December after years of heart problems. He previously survived heart attacks in 2008 and 2010 and underwent aortocoronary stenting.

In July, Simonyan acknowledged that his condition was not improving.

Keosayan built his career as both a filmmaker and television host. He directed around 20 films since 1992, including the propaganda movie "The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love!" released in 2018.

The film depicted the construction of the bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia, a key supply route that later became vital for Moscow's forces following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny alleged that some 46 million rubles (nearly $449,000) of state funds earmarked for the project had been diverted to Simonyan's relatives.

Later that year, when Navalny was poisoned by the Kremlin, Simonyan blamed low blood sugar and suggested he eat a "Raffaello candy," while insisting there was no reason for anyone to poison him.

Undeterred by criticism, Keosayan continued his career as a loyal Kremlin voice, hosting International Pilorama on the state-controlled NTV channel, a satirical program that advanced Moscow's narratives.

In January 2021, Keosayan threatened Ukraine with the capture of Kyiv.

"I send my regards to all Ukrainian comrades, enemies, and foes," he said. "We will definitely be in Kyiv, sooner or later. Most likely sooner, by the way — I don't want to upset you."

After Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Keosayan was sanctioned by the EU, the U.K., and Canada for spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda, and his name was added to Kyiv's sanctions list in October 2022.

Keosayan and Simonyan married in 2022.

Simonyan, 45, has been one of the Kremlin's most visible media figures, consistently endorsing the invasion, denouncing anti-war protests, and amplifying false narratives about Ukraine.

On Sept. 7, she announced that she had been diagnosed with a "serious illness" and was preparing for surgery. The Moscow Times reported that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Simonyan publicly confirmed her treatment on Sept. 22, just days before announcing Keosayan's death.