Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan said on Sept. 7 that she has been recently diagnosed with a "serious illness" and is about to undergo surgery.

Simonyan, 45, is a Russian media executive and editor-in-chief of the Russian propaganda outlet RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

"This week I was diagnosed with a terrible, serious illness," Simonyan said on propagandist Vladimir Solovyov's program on Rossiya-1.

Simonyan did not provide further details on the nature of her sickness, adding that she decided to speak about it to "prevent the spread of rumors."

She also recalled that her husband, Tigran Keosayan, has been in a coma for nine months.

Keosayan, a 59-year-old Russian propagandist and film director, was hospitalized in December 2024 after suffering clinical death.

Simonyan is one of the most prominent faces of Russian state propaganda and has been sanctioned by the EU, U.K., U.S., and Ukraine for her role.

Since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she has consistently voiced support for Russian aggression, denounced the 2022 anti-war protests in Russia, and spread false claims about the conflict to discredit Ukraine.