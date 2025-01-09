Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Margarita Simonyan, Propaganda, Russian propaganda, Crimean Bridge, Alexei Navalny
Edit post

Russian propagandist, Crimean Bridge film director Keosayan in coma after suffering clinical death

by Kateryna Hodunova January 9, 2025 12:18 PM 2 min read
Russian film director and propagandist Tigran Keosayan (L) and his wife Margarita Simonyan, RT editor-in-chief and high-profile propagandist (R), attend the XV Valdai International Discussion Club annual meeting in Sochi, Russia, on Oct. 18, 2018. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian propagandist and film director Tigran Keosayan has suffered a clinical death and is in a coma, his wife and Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on her Telegram channel on Jan. 8.

Keosayan, 59, was hospitalized in late December. His condition is serious, according to Russian media outlet Baza. The Russian propagandist previously suffered a heart attack in 2008 and 2010 and underwent aortocoronary stenting.

"I didn't want to until the last minute, but since reporters have already started calling, I'll write it myself. My husband, Tigran Keosayan, has suffered a clinical death and is in a coma. As many people know, he has had a very sick heart for a long time," Simonyan said.

Keosayan hosted the International Pilorama program on the Russian state-controlled NTV channel. His directorial career began in 1992. Since then, he has directed about 20 films, including the propaganda film "The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love!"

The film takes place during the construction of the Crimean Bridge, which Russia built to link the Russian-occupied peninsula with the Russian mainland. The structure became a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released a video where he alleged serious corruption violations during the film's production. According to Navalny, at least 46 million rubles (nearly $ 449,000) of state funds intended for the film were diverted to Simonyan's relatives.

Following the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Keosayan was subject to sanctions by the European Union, the U.K., Canada, and other countries. In October 2022, he was added to Ukraine's sanctions list for spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian FM Lavrov — here’s what he said and why it’s not true
Tucker Carlson, a far-right political commentator close to the incoming U.S. administration, released an interview with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Dec. 5. During the 80-minute interview, Lavrov peddled a variety of Russian propaganda talking points with little to no challenge from t…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 PM
Interview

Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.