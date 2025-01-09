Russian propagandist, Crimean Bridge film director Keosayan in coma after suffering clinical death

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian propagandist and film director Tigran Keosayan has suffered a clinical death and is in a coma, his wife and Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on her Telegram channel on Jan. 8.

Keosayan, 59, was hospitalized in late December. His condition is serious, according to Russian media outlet Baza. The Russian propagandist previously suffered a heart attack in 2008 and 2010 and underwent aortocoronary stenting.

"I didn't want to until the last minute, but since reporters have already started calling, I'll write it myself. My husband, Tigran Keosayan, has suffered a clinical death and is in a coma. As many people know, he has had a very sick heart for a long time," Simonyan said.

Keosayan hosted the International Pilorama program on the Russian state-controlled NTV channel. His directorial career began in 1992. Since then, he has directed about 20 films, including the propaganda film "The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love!"

The film takes place during the construction of the Crimean Bridge, which Russia built to link the Russian-occupied peninsula with the Russian mainland. The structure became a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released a video where he alleged serious corruption violations during the film's production. According to Navalny, at least 46 million rubles (nearly $ 449,000) of state funds intended for the film were diverted to Simonyan's relatives.

Following the outbreak of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Keosayan was subject to sanctions by the European Union, the U.K., Canada, and other countries. In October 2022, he was added to Ukraine's sanctions list for spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.