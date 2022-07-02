Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent publishes ‘Diary of Ukrainian Resistance,’ first-hand account of Russia’s full-scale war

by Alexander Query July 2, 2022 4:55 PM 1 min read
"The Kyiv Independent: Diary of Ukrainian Resistance" is a first-hand account of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The book, published on June 15, is available on Amazon, and in bookstores across France and Belgium. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent joined forces with journalists Frédéric Ploquin and Maria Poblete to publish “The Kyiv Independent: Diary of Ukrainian Resistance” ("Carnet de bord de la résistance ukrainienne"), a first-hand account of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

In the book, the Kyiv Independent newsroom recounts reporting on Russia's preparations for an all-out war, the terror caused by the initial bombings of Kyiv, the gravity of uncovering Russian war crimes, and the ways through which journalists cope with the responsibility to continue reporting during Ukraine’s darkest hour.

Currently available in French, the book offers a glimpse into the psyche of journalists who found themselves working in a war zone and a look behind the scenes through personal essays from the Kyiv Independent staff across Ukraine.

Kyiv Independent reporters focus on informing the world about Ukraine on a daily basis, interviewing local power brokers and providing a platform through which others may recount their experiences. They never talk about themselves.

In "The Kyiv Independent: Diary of Ukrainian Resistance," the team finally shares their own journeys during Russia's war and their quest for truth. Reporters shed light on the challenges of putting oneself on the line and sustaining journalistic ethics when family, friends, and one's country is under attack.

The book is a testimony to the future, a first-hand account of Russia’s brutality in cities now bearing the names of the worst war crimes of the 21st century.

It also gives insight on how a small newsroom of young journalists can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to become an internationally recognized media source mere months after its establishment.

To sustain this independence, the proceeds of "The Kyiv Independent: Diary of Ukrainian Resistance" will go towards funding its team and their work, making readers a part of the Kyiv Indepndent's adventure.

Alexander Query
Alexander Query
Reporter
Alexander Query is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the former business editor at the Kyiv Post. He worked as a TV correspondent and an anchorman at UATV in Ukraine, and received a BA in modern literature from La Sorbonne, in Paris.Read more
