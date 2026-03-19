Thank you – you made a real difference

Dear supporters,

We did it! Thanks to all of you — we have raised $63,500 for an electronic prosthetic knee for Ukrainian photojournalist George Ivanchenko.

George, 25, lost his leg in a Russian drone attack while reporting on the front line last year.

We raised the full amount in less than a week!

The funds you donated, along with the messages of encouragement you shared on social media, have already made a difference. Knowing that people around the world see him and believe in his dream of returning to field reporting may be just as important for George’s recovery as the prosthesis itself.

Our team has been in touch with George throughout the fundraiser, and we know he followed it every day and read every comment. Here’s what he shared on social media:

“I’m deeply moved by how many people are supporting me. Your support truly gives me strength during this difficult period of rehabilitation.

For me, this is not only about getting a prosthesis. It’s also about the chance to return to my work — to keep photographing and telling the stories of people in Ukraine.

Thank you to everyone who donated, shared the fundraiser, or simply sent words of support. It means more to me than I can express.”

Here’s what will happen next.

We will transfer the raised funds to Superhumans Center, which will generously contribute the remaining funds needed to purchase George’s electronic prosthesis, including the Genium X4 electronic knee — the most expensive and most critical component of George’s prosthesis.

The prosthesis is expected to arrive in Ukraine within five weeks after Superhumans receive the necessary funds. However, George recently experienced an unexpected medical setback. His doctors determined that he will need an additional surgery on his residual limb before the prosthesis can be fitted.

His recovery will take up to three months, followed by two to four weeks of rehabilitation with the new electronic prosthesis.

We will stay in touch and keep you updated on George’s progress.

This campaign once again showed us how powerful a community can be when it’s united by shared values. The Kyiv Independent couldn’t be prouder to have the support of such a community.

Thank you for standing with George — and with all of us who work to tell Ukraine’s story.