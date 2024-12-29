Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Telegram, Russian propaganda, Media, European Union
Edit post

Telegram blocks Russian state-owned media channels in several EU countries

by Olena Goncharova December 29, 2024 4:38 AM 2 min read
In this photo illustration, a Telegram App was placed in the IOS App Store on May 3, 2021, in Bargteheide, Germany. (Katja Knupper/Die Fotowerft/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A number of major Russian news outlets had their Telegram channels blocked across several European Union countries on Dec. 28. Users attempting to access these channels now see a notice saying that the content has been restricted and is no longer available.

Restrictions apply to several Russian state-run or controlled media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiya 1, Channel One, NTV, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Russia has waged a systematic international campaign of media manipulation and disinformation to justify its aggression against Ukraine and destabilize neighboring countries and the EU. These efforts target Ukraine and its citizens, as well as European political parties, civil society, and democratic institutions, with a focus on election interference and vulnerable groups.

While it is not yet confirmed if the measures are enforced across the entire EU, the channels have reportedly been blocked in Poland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, and  Czechia.

The European Union has previously imposed measures targeting Russian media amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In May, outlets like Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Izvestia, and RIA Novosti were banned from broadcasting within the bloc. At the time, the EU Council said that these outlets played a crucial role in the war.

"These media outlets are under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation," read the statement. "(They) have been essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and for the destabilization of its neighboring countries."

Neither Telegram nor EU officials have issued statements about the latest restrictions.

EU to impose first sanctions on Russian intelligence over disinformation campaigns, Bloomberg reports
The proposed measures target more than a dozen individuals and three entities, including Russian intelligence officers and media entrepreneurs, according to Bloomberg. The sanctions aim to counter destabilizing operations globally.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.