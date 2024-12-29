Telegram blocks Russian state-owned media channels in several EU countries

This audio is created with AI assistance

A number of major Russian news outlets had their Telegram channels blocked across several European Union countries on Dec. 28. Users attempting to access these channels now see a notice saying that the content has been restricted and is no longer available.

Restrictions apply to several Russian state-run or controlled media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiya 1, Channel One, NTV, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Russia has waged a systematic international campaign of media manipulation and disinformation to justify its aggression against Ukraine and destabilize neighboring countries and the EU. These efforts target Ukraine and its citizens, as well as European political parties, civil society, and democratic institutions, with a focus on election interference and vulnerable groups.

While it is not yet confirmed if the measures are enforced across the entire EU, the channels have reportedly been blocked in Poland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, and Czechia.

The European Union has previously imposed measures targeting Russian media amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In May, outlets like Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Izvestia, and RIA Novosti were banned from broadcasting within the bloc. At the time, the EU Council said that these outlets played a crucial role in the war.

"These media outlets are under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation," read the statement. "(They) have been essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and for the destabilization of its neighboring countries."

Neither Telegram nor EU officials have issued statements about the latest restrictions.