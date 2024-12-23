Skip to content
First Ukrainian Legion unit trained in Poland deployed to Ukraine, ambassador says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 23, 2024 5:57 PM 2 min read
Protesters hold a massive Ukrainian flag during the rally, marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The first unit of the Ukrainian Legion, a volunteer brigade being formed and trained in Poland, has departed for Ukraine, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Dec. 23.

Bodnar didn't clarify how many troops were sent.

The initiative aims to bolster Ukraine’s Armed Forces by recruiting Ukrainian men living in Poland and other EU countries.

The training of the first legionnaires will continue at Ukrainian military grounds, according to Bodnar. The next group of volunteers is scheduled to sign contracts with Ukraine's Armed Forces on Jan. 10 and begin training in Poland.

The ambassador described the project as a "success story" despite challenges and criticism from Russian propaganda.

“Our citizens who join it will have the satisfaction of good training,” he said, emphasizing the unit’s voluntary nature.

Since its unveiling in July, the Ukrainian Legion has attracted over 1,000 applicants. The first recruitment center opened in October at the Ukrainian consulate in Lublin, Poland.

The unit is trained by the Polish Armed Forces as part of a joint effort between Kyiv and Warsaw to address Ukraine's manpower shortages.

Ukraine recently reformed its domestic mobilization policies and is in talks with foreign partners to facilitate the return of thousands of draft-eligible citizens who fled abroad.

The formation of the Ukrainian Legion reflects Kyiv's broader efforts to replenish its military ranks as the war is in its third year.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
