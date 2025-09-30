KI logo
Sweden says no agreement yet on Gripen jets for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek
A JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft of the Swedish Armed Forces taxis past a US KC-135 Stratotanker military tanker aircraft at Lulea-Kallax Airport, Sweden, on March 4, 2024, during the NATO Nordic Response 24 military exercise. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden and Ukraine have not reached any definite agreement on the supply of Swedish Gripen fighter jets, local media outlet SVT News reported on Sept. 30, citing the Swedish Defense Ministry.

The statement followed the BBC's reporting that Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk had hinted that Kyiv is "expecting" additional deliveries of Western aircraft, including Gripen jets.

"Practically, you named the nomenclature correctly, but I won't go into detail about when, what, or which," Havryliuk said when asked by the BBC whether Ukraine is expecting Mirage and Gripen jets deliveries, along with new F-16s.

Swedish authorities confirmed that talks on the supply of the aircraft have been ongoing, but said that no clear decision has been reached at this time.

"There have been ongoing talks between Sweden and Ukraine for some time about the export/sale of Gripen E," said Adam Schelin, a spokesperson of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, according to SVT News. "But nothing is clear yet."

Discussions about supplying Sweden-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen jets to Ukraine have persisted for years as Kyiv seeks to modernize its Air Force with Western aircraft.

Ukraine currently operates U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, provided by Denmark and the Netherlands, as well as French Mirage 2000 aircraft.

Then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said last September that Ukraine is also in talks to acquire Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, but no decision has been announced since then.

Last summer, Swedish authorities said that plans to supply Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine were put on hold to prioritize F-16 deliveries, but could be revived once those transfers are complete.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

