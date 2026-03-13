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Sweden detains another suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel in Baltic Sea

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by Martin Fornusek
Sweden detains another suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel in Baltic Sea
The Russian ship Adler (Top R) anchors in Swedish waters off Nyhamnslage, north of Hoganas, on Dec. 21, 2025, after it suffered an engine failure on its journey north through Oresund. (Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images) / Sweden OUT

Swedish authorities on March 12 boarded a tanker in its territorial waters suspected of belonging to Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

This marks the second such move by Sweden in recent days, a sign that European countries are stepping up countermeasures against possible Russian hybrid activities in the Baltic Sea.

The EU-sanctioned tanker Sea Owl I was boarded near the port city of Trelleborg, the Swedish Coast Guard said.

Sweden suspects the vessel was falsely sailing under a Comorian flag and violated safety regulations.

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"Our overall assessment is that the risk of safety deficiencies on board is high," said Daniel Stenling, the deputy operational chief at the Swedish Coast Guard, in a statement.

"The threats to maritime safety and the environment are too great. Therefore, there are grounds for action against the vessel."

On March 13, Swedish prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into the ship's Russian captain.

The Swedish Coast Guard also boarded the false-flag cargo vessel Caffa near Trelleborg on March 6.

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The sanctioned vessel, flying the flag of Guinea, was also suspected of belonging to Moscow's shadow fleet. Both Caffa and Sea Owl I were heading toward Russia.

"The Russian shadow fleet poses a significant security and environmental threat," Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin commented on the detentions.

Moscow uses its shadow fleet of aging, underinsured tankers to evade international sanctions on Russian oil trade. Western countries also suspect it is linked to Russia's hybrid activities in Europe, including espionage and launching drones.

"Another Sweden's decisive action against Russia's shadow fleet," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

"We commend this firm action. Russia's shadow fleet helps finance its war against Ukraine and threatens our European security."

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The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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