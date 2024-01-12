Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Support grows for petition to revoke Hungary's voting rights at European Parliament

by Nate Ostiller January 12, 2024 11:36 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the European Council summit in Brussels on Dec. 14, 2023. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Petri Sarvamaa, a senior member of the EU's parliament, is collecting signatures for a petition to revoke Hungary's voting rights at the European Council, Sarvamaa wrote on Jan. 12.

He initially launched the petition on Jan. 9, which seeks to revoke some of Hungary's membership rights, including voting, due to the country's "erosion of the rule of law" and obstructive behavior in the face of EU consensus building.

Hungary blocked 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in EU funding for Ukraine at a summit in December, which was supported by all other members.

Hungary has maintained a favorable stance toward Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has repeatedly obstructed sanctions against Russia or blocked other aid for Ukraine within the EU to leverage economic concessions.

Sarvamaa said that he had already collected 120 signatures from members of parliament across the political spectrum and from various countries.

The group then sent a letter to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Jan. 12.

"We believe that this action is necessary to protect the values of the European Union," the letter read.

Sarvamaa said that the next steps would be to measure the popularity of implementing the measure in the wider parliament, which may be possible as soon as next week.

A decision to revoke Hungary's voting rights would ultimately have to be made by a majority at the European Council.

No EU country has ever had its voting rights suspended before.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.