State Department responds to Russian efforts to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

by Rachel Amran September 27, 2023 2:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in a press conference on Sept. 26 that Russia's actions in Ukraine undermines its rightful inclusion in the UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier today, the BBC reported that Russia was seeking seeks to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council after being expelled last year because of its invasion of Ukraine.

"I would say that we have quite clearly defined our position regarding Russia's approach to human rights," Miller stated.

"The Secretary of State clearly stated that we have seen Russia commit war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. We have made it clear that there should be accountability for the crimes they committed, and therefore, of course, I believe that representation in a body that deals with human rights is not consistent with their actions in Ukraine."

As of today, Russia is listed as a candidate for the 2024-2026 Human Rights Council elections that are due to take place on October 10.

The BBC stated that Russia is conducting an "aggressive campaign" to win a place on the Council, offering small countries grain and weapons in exchange for their votes.

The possibility of Russia's return has not been ruled out.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
