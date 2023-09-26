State Department responds to Russian efforts to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in a press conference on Sept. 26 that Russia's actions in Ukraine undermines its rightful inclusion in the UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier today, the BBC reported that Russia was seeking seeks to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council after being expelled last year because of its invasion of Ukraine.

"I would say that we have quite clearly defined our position regarding Russia's approach to human rights," Miller stated.

"The Secretary of State clearly stated that we have seen Russia commit war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. We have made it clear that there should be accountability for the crimes they committed, and therefore, of course, I believe that representation in a body that deals with human rights is not consistent with their actions in Ukraine."

As of today, Russia is listed as a candidate for the 2024-2026 Human Rights Council elections that are due to take place on October 10.

The BBC stated that Russia is conducting an "aggressive campaign" to win a place on the Council, offering small countries grain and weapons in exchange for their votes.

The possibility of Russia's return has not been ruled out.