The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Keir Starmer, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Starmer says he faced pressure from US to criticize Zelensky after Oval Office clash with Trump, NYT reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 12:55 PM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he faced pressure from Washington to criticize President Volodymyr Zelensky after a showdown in the Oval Office last month led to the Ukrainian president walking out of the White House early.

In an interview with the New York Times (NYT) published March 23,  Starmer said the U.K. is acting as a bridge between Ukraine and the U.S. and that President Donald Trump’s actions, such as reproaching Zelensky, have caused "a degree of disorientation." He added that the best response is not to get provoked.

"On the day in which the Oval Office meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky didn’t go particularly well, we were under pressure to come out very critically with, you know, flowery adjectives to describe how others felt," Starmer told the New York Times.

Starmer instead called both sides to "try and get them back on the same page." He added that he has a good relationship with Trump and understands "what he’s trying to achieve."

Following the heated Oval Office clash on Feb. 28, Starmer sent his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, to Kyiv to advise Zelensky on how to repair relations with Trump. The British leader later updated Trump on Kyiv’s progress, helping set up a call between the two presidents that saw Zelensky openly back Trump’s peace efforts.

Nonetheless, Ukrainian officials still remain skeptical of Washington’s attempts to cultivate a ceasefire. A U.S.-orchestrated 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure was agreed by Moscow and Kyiv on March 18, but Russia has continued to launch hundreds of drones at Ukraine, killing dozens of civilians.

The spat between Zelensky and Trump on Feb. 28, caused outrage in Ukraine that only escalated when Washington temporarily cut off military intelligence aid on March 5. At the same time, Trump has done little to pressure Russia, apart from threats of sanctions.

U.S. negotiators are set to separately meet Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Riyadh on March 24 to discuss the partial ceasefire proposal. Until now, the Trump team has only held bilateral talks with each side separately, including meetings with Russia in Riyadh on Feb. 18 and Istanbul on Feb. 27, and with Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11.

Starmer, an ardent supporter of Ukraine, has called for countries to join a “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine with a peacekeeping force. He warned that Putin will breach any peace deal unless security guarantees are in place.

"It needs to be clear to Putin that there will be severe consequences if he breaches the lines," he said on March 20.

Trump says efforts to end Ukraine war ‘somewhat under control’ just hours before deadly Russian strike on Kyiv
“I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that’s going to stop (Putin) except me,” Trump said shortly before three people were killed in Kyiv by Russian drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.