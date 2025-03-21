'Putin will breach' peace deal without security guarantees, Starmer says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin will violate a ceasefire that isn't backed by security guarantees for Ukraine, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in remarks to military planners at the Northwood military base outside London on March 20.

"Because we know one thing for certain, which is a deal without anything behind it is something that Putin will breach," Starmer said.

"We know that because it's happened before, and I am absolutely clear in my mind that it will happen again."

Starmer's remarks followed a meeting with officials from 31 countries, where they discussed potential military deployments to protect Ukraine.

Any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will "only be lasting" if it is "defended," Starmer said.

Responding to reporters after his remarks, Starmer also issued a warning to Putin.

"It needs to be clear to Putin that there will be severe consequences if he breaches the lines," he said.

When asked whether the U.K. would send troops to Ukraine, Starmer said that military planners discussed the provision of land, sea, and air support to "reinforce" Ukrainian capabilities.

"We're not talking about something that replaces the capability, we're talking about something that reinforces that and then puts around it capabilities in relation to air, water and sea, and land," he said.

Starmer's latest remarks deviated from earlier statements. On March 15, he called for a peacekeeping contingent of 10,000 troops provided by the U.K. and France – a smaller number than the 30,000 troops he reportedly pitched to U.S. President Donald Trump during their White House meeting on Feb. 20.

As the U.K. and allies hammer out details regarding security arrangements for Ukraine, the U.S. has repeatedly sidelined European representatives from peace talks. Upcoming U.S.-led negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to take place on March 24 in Saudi Arabia.

French President Emmanuel Macron will convene European and other Western leaders at a summit in Paris on March 27 for talks on peacekeeping in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the discussions.