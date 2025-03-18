Over 30 countries expected to contribute to UK-led 'coalition of the willing,' official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 30 countries are prepared to contribute to the "coalition of the willing" peacekeeping force to support Ukraine, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said on March 17.

Talks have been ongoing among Ukraine's allies to establish a peacekeeping force to monitor a potential ceasefire along Ukraine's eastern front. Starmer proposed that 10,000 troops could be part of the force at a London summit on March 15.

"The UK expects more than 30 countries to be involved in the coalition of the willing... There would be a significant force with a significant number of countries," the spokesperson said, adding that a "significant number" of countries would provide troops, without specifying how many countries that may be.

Other countries involved in the coalition would provide military equipment and support the peacekeeping force in different ways, Starmer's spokesperson said.

"The contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops and a larger group contributing in other ways," Starmer's spokesperson added.

Although many many countries have refrained from publicly committing to providing support, a number of countries including Ireland, Canada, and Australia have suggested they would participate in the group. Other countries, like Poland and Finland have voiced they will retain troops on their own territory to deter Russian aggression.

Starmer's spokesperson echoed concerns that a peacekeeping force would need U.S. backing.

"The PM has said that for the coalition of the willing and U.K. troops to be deployed it must be in the context of a secure and lasting peace with U.S. backing being needed. Those discussions are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Thus far, the U.S. has ruled out providing security guarantees and deploying its own troops in Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire.